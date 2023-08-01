Champion Qiu Yuhan Reflects on the Universiade: Sports and Personal Growth

Champion Talks Universiade: Sports, let us meet a better self

By Yan Weiqi

Sports have always been an avenue for self-improvement, and this sentiment was echoed by Qiu Yuhan, a champion swimmer and master’s student at Shanghai Jiaotong University. With a list of accolades under her belt, including four gold medals in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games and a championship win in the 2015 Kazan World Swimming Championships, Qiu Yuhan has become an inspiration for aspiring athletes.

Qiu shared her enthusiasm for the ongoing Chengdu Universiade, where she witnessed the passion and dedication of young athletes both in and out of the court. Being an athlete herself, Qiu embarked on professional swimming training in 2010 and, astonishingly, made her way to the 2012 London Olympics just 20 months later at the age of 14, becoming the youngest athlete in the Chinese delegation. This experience ignited her curiosity and determination to compete with the world‘s highest-level swimmers.

Although Qiu narrowly missed the podium at the London Olympics, finishing fourth, she realized her childhood dream of standing on the podium and hearing the national anthem play. This motivated her to train harder. In 2014, she won four gold medals in the World Youth Olympic Games, followed by a championship win in the World Swimming Championships the next year. She continued her winning streak by securing the first place in the World Military Games in 2019.

Expressing her gratitude, Qiu acknowledged the unwavering support she received from her motherland, coaches, school, and family. They provided her with the confidence, guidance, and companionship necessary to face fierce competition and excel in the swimming pool.

Currently, Qiu is pursuing a master’s degree in the Department of Physical Education at Shanghai Jiaotong University. She appreciates the university’s unique approach of integrating sports and education, which allows athletes not only to thrive in the sports arena but also to continue their personal and academic growth.

Sports have been instrumental in shaping Qiu’s character and outlook on life. Through her athletic journey, she learned respect, tolerance, and persistence. She valued the importance of respecting opponents, referees, and rules, adhering to fair competition, fostering sportsmanship, and displaying the true spirit of sports.

Looking ahead, Qiu aspires to contribute to the world of sports in a different capacity. She aspires to become an excellent physical education teacher and inspire and cultivate more outstanding sports talents.

In her message to the participants of the Universiade, Qiu emphasized the stage as a platform for youth and hard work. She encouraged them to believe in their abilities and remain steadfast in pursuing their dreams. Qiu reminded them that only through relentless efforts can one surpass oneself. Additionally, she urged the athletes to cherish the rare friendship forged in the arena, as the Universiade brings young people from different countries together, forming lifelong bonds and witnessing each other’s progress.

As the Universiade unfolds, Qiu calls on the participants to be courageous, let their dreams soar, and exemplify the spirit of contemporary Chinese college students.

This article was originally published in the Guangming Daily on August 1, 2023, and was conducted by reporter Yan Weiqi.