Real Madrid qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, beating Liverpool 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu with a goal from Benzema, after winning 5-2 at Anfield Road.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team held off the comeback intentions of the English without making calculations, immediately looking for the goal that would have closed the match. In the first half, Alisson was called into question several times with even complex interventions, and in one case he was helped by the crossbar from Camavinga’s shot, but Courtois himself did not remain idle.

The script was the same in the second half, with chances on both sides but between saves and aiming errors the 0-0 held on for a long time. Finally, in the 34th minute, the French forward broke the balance, making Real celebrate as they played their 300th match in the Champions League tonight.