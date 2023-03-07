news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 07 – Chelsea qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in London. In the first leg, the Germans had prevailed 1-0, but at Stamford Bridge the English turned the tables. The first goal, in the 43rd minute, was scored by Sterling and in the second half, in the 18th minute, the English doubled with a penalty from Havertz. (HANDLE).

