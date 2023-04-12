Home Sports Champions: 2-0 to Benfica, Inter can smile – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 11 – It’s another Inter in the Champions League. Simone Inzaghi’s team prevailed in Lisbon with a great performance, beating Benfica 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals: success came in the second half, with Barella’s header from an assist of Sticks in the 6th minute. Then Dumfries earns a penalty for a handball by Joao Mario: Lukaku goes from the penalty spot and scores (37′).

Inter beat the Portuguese, among the fittest in Europe, and look forward to their return to San Siro with a smile. (HANDLE).

