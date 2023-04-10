Home Sports Champions 2023: calendar and times for tomorrow’s matches
Sports

Champions 2023: calendar and times for tomorrow’s matches

by admin
Champions 2023: calendar and times for tomorrow’s matches

The 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League continues. Between Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 Aprilthe quarter-finals of the top European competition are underway live su Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW with three Italians chasing a place in the semifinals. Tuesday at 21.00 it’s up toInter by Simone Inzaghi, engaged away in Lisbon against Benficalive on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW, while the Manchester City will host the bavaria monaco, in diretta su Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW. Wednesdayat 21.00will be the turn of Real Madrid-Chelsea, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Also at 21.00 the Italian derby between Milan e Napoli: the match will be visible through theAmazon Prime Video appavailable for Sky customers also on Sky Q and Sky Glass for subscribers to the Amazon Prime service.

The studios of Sky Sports

The pre- and post-game insights of Champions League Show: Anna Billò in the studio with her top team of guests, to introduce and comment on the first leg of the quarter-finals. Confirmed in the studio Fabio Capello, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Condò and, on Tuesday, Esteban Cambiassor. He will also be present in the studio on Wednesday Paul DiCanio. News spaces entrusted to Mario Giunta.

Champions League, programming on Sky and streaming on NOW

Tuesday 11th April

ore 21.00: Direct Goal su Sky Sport 251

ore 21.00: Benfica-Inter on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Commentary by Fabio Caressa with commentary by Beppe Bergomi. Direct goal by Federico Zancan. On the sidelines Andrea Paventi, Matteo Barzaghi and Gianluca Di Marzio.

See also  Cjarlins stunned and overtaken by Caldiero: Ndoj takes the red, in the second half the collapse

ore 21.00: Manchester City-Bayern Monaco on Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253 and streaming on NOW. Commentary by Nicola Roggero. Direct goal by Riccardo Gentile. On the sideline Filippo Benincampi.

Tuesday Studies

ore 20.00: Champions League Show on Sky Sport 24 and Sky Sport Uno

ore 23.00: Champions League Show on Sky Sport 24 and Sky Sport Uno

ore 24.00: Champions League show-After Party on Sky Sport 24 and Sky Sport Uno

Wednesday 12th April

ore 21.00: Real Madrid-Chelsea on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Commentary by Andrea Marinozzi with commentary by Luca Marchegiani. On the sideline Giorgia Cenni.

Wednesday Studies

ore 20.00: Champions League Show su Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport Uno

ore 23.00: Champions League Show su Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport Uno

ore 24.00: Champions League show-After Party su Sky Sport 24 e Sky Sport Uno

You may also like

HORNS TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

the Warriors and the Clippers qualified for the...

Understanding the Risks and How to Prevent Them...

Floorball players from Židenice are returning to the...

Record season for Antetokounmpo thanks to at least...

Handball: No HLA relegated to West Vienna

Andrea Papi killed by bear in Trentino, Messner:...

Spaniard Jon Rahm wins his first Augusta Masters

Feyenoord-Rome, la partita di Wijnaldum

The 66th Hong Kong Sports Festival kicks off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy