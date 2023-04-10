The 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League continues. Between Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 Aprilthe quarter-finals of the top European competition are underway live su Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW with three Italians chasing a place in the semifinals. Tuesday at 21.00 it’s up toInter by Simone Inzaghi, engaged away in Lisbon against Benficalive on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW, while the Manchester City will host the bavaria monaco, in diretta su Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW. Wednesdayat 21.00will be the turn of Real Madrid-Chelsea, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Also at 21.00 the Italian derby between Milan e Napoli: the match will be visible through theAmazon Prime Video appavailable for Sky customers also on Sky Q and Sky Glass for subscribers to the Amazon Prime service.

How Milan-Naples arrive in the quarter-finals of the Champions League The week of the Champions League quarter-final first leg has begun with the Italian derby between Milan and Naples. The Rossoneri focus on defensive solidity (they haven't conceded a goal in Europe in the last four games) and on the San Siro effect, the Azzurri hope to cancel the 0-4 suffered in the league and recover Osimhen. The Nigerian is doing his best to be available. The numbers in comparison of the two teams. Archived the 29th day, for Napoli and Milan the countdown to the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals has begun.

A double "Italian derby" which will be staged at San Siro, with the first 90 minutes scheduled for Wednesday at 21. The return, however, is set for 18 April at the "Maradona". Napoli and Milan will return to challenge each other just 10 days after the victory for 4-0 of the Rossoneri in the championship at the "Maradona".

A challenge that, according to Stefano Pioli, Milan must not deceive: "In the Champions League it won't be like in the championship, I expect a completely different race"

Draws: 52

Naples victories: 51 *this will be the first European match between the two teams