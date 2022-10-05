Three games, three wins. One more convincing than the other. Napoli does not differentiate between Italy and Europe: it continues to enchant even in the Champions League. Amsterdam’s victory against Ajax makes history: the Lancers are swept away 6-1 despite Kudus’ initial advantage. Napoli had never scored six goals in the European Cups.

It was known that Ajax are not going through a great moment: they had drawn the last in the league against the very modest Go Ahead Eagles. But all this must not overshadow the crazy performance of Napoli, which when it has space and can express its football becomes devastating. Very well Raspadori, author of a brace, unstoppable Kvaratskhelia, a player who looks like Steph Curry for how he conditions the entire defensive phase of the opponents. And congratulations to Spalletti for the mentality of the team: as if nothing had happened, Napoli continued to play when they went under.

THE MATCH

It seems to get bad when Kudus deflects a shot from Taylor behind Meret. Napoli plays fast, puts a lot of technique into play. In addition, Ajax defends very badly. Olivera (also good) puts the equalizer on Raspadori’s head, same dynamic with Kvara to draw Di Lorenzo. Ajax actually leaves the field, but it is essential that the trio arrive in the last action of the first half. Anguissa recovers the ball and makes Zielinski run into the void of the Dutch defense. The Pole thanks and scores, before leaving the interval for a physical problem (blunt trauma to the right calf). Speaking of goals arrived at the right time, ask Jack Raspadori for information: on the first action of the second half an unfortunate and useless construction from below between the Ajax goalkeeper Pasveer and Bassey puts Anguissa in a position to serve the poker assist at the ex Sassuolo. That’s not all, because Kvara finds the goal he deserved after suffering a savage from Tadic. The Serbian himself, very frustrated, gets thrown out for another bad intervention and there is glory for Giovanni Simeone too. And a splendid Napoli already has a foot and a half in the second round.