Champions: Ancelotti, result does not reward what we have done – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 10 – “I think the result does not reward what we have done”. Carlo Ancelotti comments from the microphones of Sport Mediaset on the 1-1 draw between his Real Madrid and Manchester City in the semi-final of the Champions League. “But this performance leaves us with positive sensations – he says again -, we can play for it in the second leg in the same way, indeed if we repeat this performance we have possibilities. There will be the advantage of the pitch, but we are very dangerous away from home”.



Then the Real coach, booked during the match, had something to say about the refereeing of the Portuguese Soares Dias: “he wasn’t very careful in managing his cards and in some situations, like corner kicks. In a semi-final you have to be be careful”. But how does Ancelotti see the other semifinal, between Milan and Inter? “Come on Milan – he replies -. I remember 2003, a very painful semifinal. It’s nice that a derby of this level returns to Europe: with all due respect to Inter, I can’t help but say ‘go Milan’. See you again in Istanbul? Let’s hope so”.



