Champions: City in the semifinals, Haaland challenges Real – Football

Manchester City qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League, eliminating Bayern Munich with a 4-1 aggregate win that leaves no doubts on the progress of the two-legged match in the quarter-finals. The 3-0 win a week ago in Manchester put Pep Guardiola’s team in a position not to suffer in the second leg and not even an ‘event’, the penalty missed in the first half by Erling Haaland, changed the course of things, given that the Norwegian immediately made up for it, sealing the 1-0 in the second half and confirming his appointment with Real Madrid in the next round, given that Kimmich’s 1-1 from a penalty was irrelevant. In the final, the winner will certainly face an Italian, Inter or Milan.

Guardiola hasn’t changed the formation put on the field at the Etihad Stadium and despite the large advantage he hasn’t given up above all on Haaland, author of 47 goals in 40 games with City so far. Tuchel, forced to make an ‘impossible’ comeback, left Sadio Mane on the bench, ‘punished’ by the club after a dispute with his teammate Sane, and Thomas Mueller, deploying Choupo-Moting, Coman and Sane himself forward. An attack that didn’t know how to hurt Ederson, before and after the gift made by Haaland. Finding himself on the spot in the 38th minute after a hand ball by Upamecano, the Norwegian shot the ball over the crossbar, disappearing.

In the second half, however, the attacker made up for it by finishing an action inspired by De Bruyne in the wide spaces left in defense by the hosts. It’s his 35th goal in the Champions League, obtained in just 27 games, a record that pulverizes the previous one by van Nistelrooy, who had taken 42 meetings to put together the same tally. Now the challenge with Real Carlo Ancelotti and Benzema awaits him.