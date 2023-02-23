news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 22 – “I think the result is fair, it was a balanced match but the last ten minutes were difficult for us. Otavio was sent off, the card could be there but there are also Inter players they deserved it.



I think Lautaro deserved it because he wouldn’t have played in the second leg and so the referee decided. I don’t know if it’s right, you decide”.



Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said so during the press conference after the knockout against Inter.



“It’s only the first match, it was very balanced and very competitive, we too had several chances to score goals – he continues -, but we missed inside the area in the decisive moments of the match. Inter certainly did a good job game, it was balanced but if in the end we look at the opportunities I think we could have achieved a different result in the end”. (HANDLE).

