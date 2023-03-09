news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 08 MAR – “I continue to work, I respect the contract and at the end of the season we will make the right assessments with the club”. To say it is Antonio Conte, who after the elimination of his Tottenham, returns to talk to Prime Video about his future with the Londoners. “Let’s see how the season ends, maybe they can send me away even earlier”, Conte tries to smile. “At the end of the year, evaluations will be made in the most serene way and I will have my say. Maybe the club too could have had higher expectations that may have been disappointed. For a coach, what matters is to work and raise the bar and this year it has been difficult”. (HANDLE).

