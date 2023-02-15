news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 14 – “It was an intense match, played on an equal footing. We made the mistake of conceding the goal after 5′: in that action we could have done much, much better. Milan, a At that point, they waited for us and we had difficulty finding space. The match was balanced and it was decided by an episode. This, however, was only the first round. Honor to Milan, now they start with an advantage”.



Yes, it was a battle, from start to finish, but now let’s think about the next one: I’m sure the fans will push us in our stadium”. This is how Antonio Conte comments on ‘his’ Tottenham’s defeat against Milan, in the Champions League. ” As a footballer and coach I think San Siro is something unique – he adds -. I’m pleased to see that, both with Inter and with Milan, the stands are always packed. Inevitably today the atmosphere was against us. The fans made themselves heard in an important way, but I hope it will also happen when they return to London”. (ANSA).

