(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 21 – ”We had to make better use of some opportunities but we are happy because we won on a difficult pitch against an important team”. Giovanni Di Lorenzo is particularly happy with Napoli’s victory.



”We knew – he told Sky microphones – that it was going to be a difficult match. At the beginning we were a bit contracted, they were closed behind us and we had to be careful when restarting. Then we went the distance with our dribble and our qualities. All in all, it’s a good victory”.



”Scoring in Chamipons – added Di Lorenzo – seems a bit strange to me but I’m happy for the team. It’s a great result in a very important match with the right concentration”.



”In the league – concludes the Napoli defender – we know that we have a great opportunity, a great opportunity. But we know that many games are missing and in football anything can always happen. We have shown that we approach every game as if it were a final and we are a united and serious group. As for the Champions League, getting into the quarter-finals is our first goal”. (HANDLE).

