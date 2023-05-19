Champions: Dimarco apologizes to the fans of Milan – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 19 – Federico Dimarco, an Inter player, apologized to the Milan fans after a banner threatening him was hung under his house: “Dimarco is thinking about playing. .. or we’ll make you swallow your tongue”, the writing that appeared yesterday evening.



After the victory in the Champions League derby, the Nerazzurri full-back had been the star of the party on the pitch, taking the microphone and chanting various chants, including some against the Rossoneri. “Tuesday evening after the match I let myself go for a moment of levity. I wanted to apologize to all the Milan fans who felt offended,” the player wrote on Instagram. (HANDLE).

