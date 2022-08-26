Very complicated Champions League draw for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter who managed to catch Bayern Munich and share the fate of the group with Lewandowski. Not that beyond the Pyrenees they have taken it better.

Very complicated Champions League draw for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter who managed to catch Bayern Munich and share the fate of the group with Lewandowski. Not that beyond the Pyrenees they have taken it better. Also because, in those parts, the Bavarians have left very bitter memories. Before the 8-2, the blackest page in Barcelona’s European history … until the culé and the Bavarians ended up in the same group and Barcelona made it past the group stage for the first time, relegating to Europe League. Jordy Cruijff, sporting director of the Catalan club, spoke about the Blaugrana prospects. His words are taken from AS.

If Inter is crying, Barcelona will not laugh but Cruijff takes it philosophically. “The Champions is the most important competition that exists, so participating in it means putting yourself to the test by facing the best.” We expect some very intense matches “, like the one with Bayern clearly takes on an even more special meaning considering Lewandowski’s pass who, ready away, he will face his former team. “It will certainly be special, especially for Lewandowski, but also for us. In recent years we have experienced difficult moments when we crossed paths with Bayern and we are ready to challenge them with the awareness of being a team quite different from those of the last few seasons. “ See also The Chinese delegation of the Winter Olympic Games won 5 entries! _Sports_News_Sing Tao Global Network

They cannot go to the second round in three. And the feeling is that Barcelona will play the qualification with Inter. “It will certainly not be easy to play against the Nerazzurri. They brought Lukaku back to Milan, so they have strengthened compared to last year. fourth team in the group. Vktoria Plzen “. It could be the market that shuffles the cards further. “I think we have the possibility of reinforcing different departments quite well, I don’t know if we will get everything we want from this transfer window, also because if one player arrives another has to leave the club anyway. We are still in talks with different clubs, we await both incoming and outgoing developments “.

