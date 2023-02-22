news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 (0-1) in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League in Germany. In the first half, Osimhen unlocked on an assist from Lozano after a missed penalty from Kvaratskhelia. In the second half Di Lorenzo doubles in the 65th minute putting a serious threat on the passage to the quarterfinals. (HANDLE).

