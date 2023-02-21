Home Sports Champions: Frankfurt-Naples 0-0 LIVE – Football
Sports

Champions: Frankfurt-Naples 0-0 LIVE – Football

by admin
Champions: Frankfurt-Naples 0-0 LIVE – Football

First leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League,
on the field Frankfurt-Naples 0-0
e Liverpool-Real Madrid 0-0

ANSA agency

4 other Italians on the pitch in Europe, Juve and Roma seek redemption (ANSA)

“Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia? They have the inspiration, imagination and quality to send signals to world football. But at the same time Giuntoli and De Laurentiis are two very young players who have been good at choosing from a very large group of players and this youth still shaped, it must be matured”. Thus the Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, on the eve of the Champions League match against Eintracht.
“I believe – says the Tuscan coach – that it will be an event to be exploited and in my opinion they will be able to interpret the match in the correct way. It is a match in which it is not permissible to be afraid and we will certainly see those plays that only guys of this level can make “.

ANSA.it

Stands out Liverpool-Real Madrid © Ansa

ANSA agency

Liverpool manager: ‘It’s torture to watch last year’s final’

Probable formations of Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples.
Entry Francoforte (3-4-2-1): 1 Trap; 35 Tuta, 20 Hazebe, 2 Ndicka; 24 Boots, 15 Comb, 8 Horses, 32 Max; 29 Lindstrom, 27 Gotze; 9 Colonel Muani. (40 Ramaj, 5 Smolcic, 22 Chandler, 25 Lenz, 43 Otto, 6 Jakic, 17 Rode, 26 Ebimbe, 36 Knauff, 42 Loune, 11 Alidou, 19 Borré, 21 Alario). All.: Glassware.
Napoli (4-3-3): 1 Meret, 22 Di Lorenzo, 13 Rrahmani, 3 Kim, 6 Mario Rui, 99 Anguissa, 68 Lobotka, 20 Zielinski, 11 Lozano, 9 Osimhen, 77 Kvaratskhelia. (95 Gollini, 16 Idasiak, 19 Bereszynski, 55 Ostigard, 5 John Jesus, 17 Olivera, 91 Ndombele, 70 Gaetano, 7 Elmas, 21 Politano, 18 Simeone). All.: Spalletti. Referee: Dias (Portuguese). Quote Snai: 3.30; 3.45; 2.15

See also  War in Ukraine, De Zerbi and his staff left Kiev by train

Champions League fans in Naples prepare for the match against Eintracht: ‘We’ll win tonight too’

You may also like

[Update] Fire Near Tracks Has Halted East Bay...

RB Leipzig v Manchester City: Kevin de Bruyne...

Why One Floundering Company Might Change The Economics...

Magic: Cut RJ Hampton, converted Admiral Schofield’s deal

Team News | The three towns of Wuhan...

Kostomarov’s performance with Navka at the Turin 2006...

eintracht frankfurt-naples Champions League, results in real time

Livorno – Città di Castello: The judges are...

2023 USFL Draft: Follow every pick

Fashion, sportswear and sportmarketing increasingly lively interweaving –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy