First leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League,

on the field Frankfurt-Naples 0-0

e Liverpool-Real Madrid 0-0

“Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia? They have the inspiration, imagination and quality to send signals to world football. But at the same time Giuntoli and De Laurentiis are two very young players who have been good at choosing from a very large group of players and this youth still shaped, it must be matured”. Thus the Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, on the eve of the Champions League match against Eintracht.

“I believe – says the Tuscan coach – that it will be an event to be exploited and in my opinion they will be able to interpret the match in the correct way. It is a match in which it is not permissible to be afraid and we will certainly see those plays that only guys of this level can make “.

Probable formations of Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples.

Entry Francoforte (3-4-2-1): 1 Trap; 35 Tuta, 20 Hazebe, 2 Ndicka; 24 Boots, 15 Comb, 8 Horses, 32 Max; 29 Lindstrom, 27 Gotze; 9 Colonel Muani. (40 Ramaj, 5 Smolcic, 22 Chandler, 25 Lenz, 43 Otto, 6 Jakic, 17 Rode, 26 Ebimbe, 36 Knauff, 42 Loune, 11 Alidou, 19 Borré, 21 Alario). All.: Glassware.

Napoli (4-3-3): 1 Meret, 22 Di Lorenzo, 13 Rrahmani, 3 Kim, 6 Mario Rui, 99 Anguissa, 68 Lobotka, 20 Zielinski, 11 Lozano, 9 Osimhen, 77 Kvaratskhelia. (95 Gollini, 16 Idasiak, 19 Bereszynski, 55 Ostigard, 5 John Jesus, 17 Olivera, 91 Ndombele, 70 Gaetano, 7 Elmas, 21 Politano, 18 Simeone). All.: Spalletti. Referee: Dias (Portuguese). Quote Snai: 3.30; 3.45; 2.15