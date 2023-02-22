news-txt”>

Eintracht Frankfurt-Napoli 0-2 (0-1) in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League in Germany. In the first half, Osimhen unlocked on an assist from Lozano after a missed penalty from Kvaratskhelia. In the second half Di Lorenzo doubles in the 65th minute putting a serious threat on the passage to the quarterfinals. THE breaking latest news

In the remake of the last Champions League final, Liverpool and Real Madrid challenge each other at Anfield for the first leg of the round of 16. It ends 5-2 for the Spaniards who overturn the 2-0 Reds gained in the first minutes of the match. On startup, immediately unlock Nunez heel. Salah finds an encore in the 14th minute after a sensational mistake by Courtois. The Spaniards immediately get back into the game with a splendid goal from Vinicius, Salah still close to the net. In the 36th minute Alisson and Vinicius also made it 2-2. At the beginning of the second half, Militao completes the comeback, then Benzema (shot deflected by Gomez) drops four-of-a-kind and makes it 5-2 on the break. For Ancelotti’s team a very serious mortgage for the passage to the quarterfinals. THE breaking latest news

GOAL IN 65′! Eintracht 0-2 NAPLES! Di Lorenzo’s network. Vertical triangle between Anguissa and Kvaratskhelia who leans with his heel towards Di Lorenzo, precise plate behind Trapp.

GOAL IN THE 40′! Eintracht 0-1 NAPLES! Osimhen network. Acceleration by Lozano on the right, tense cross, Osimhen easy under measure.

New company of Naples who also rages against Eintracht at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, wins 2-0 dominating for 90 minutes and mortgages qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The superiority of Spalletti’s team in certain moments of the match and even before the expulsion of Kolo Muani who leaves the opponents outnumbered is truly embarrassing. Glasner, who had mocked the Italian game in the press conference to present the match, lined up an impressive bolt with a defensive line of five and four midfielders close to the rearguard, leaving only Kolo Muani forward. In the first quarter of an hour of play, the Germans managed in some circumstances to get out of their own half but as soon as Napoli took the right measures for their opponents, only Spalletti’s team was on the pitch. As the minutes go by, Eintracht’s pressure becomes less consistent and the Napoli midfielders are able to support the attacking game with increasing continuity. Even Lozano and Kvaratskhelia, initially limited in range by the systematic doubling of marking, are starting to find more space.

The decisive actions in the final part of the first half of the game start right from Lozano’s foot. In the 35th minute the Mexican, launched by Di Lorenzo enters the penalty area and ends by hitting the post. Osimhen pounces on the rebuttal of the wood and steals the time from Tuta who mows it down in the penalty area. Kick from eleven meters is entrusted to Kvaratskhelia, but Trapp senses the trajectory and deflects for a corner. Four minutes go by and Lozano flies again on the wing and places the ball in the center where Osimhen pounces and deflects into the net. It’s the 39th minute and after just one minute the action repeats itself in a photocopy. This time, however, the Nigerian attacker is slightly ahead of the ball line and the goal is disallowed. In the second half, the Germans seem disoriented and Napoli is raging. Lozano and Kvaraskhelia do not materialize two very favorable opportunities. In the 12th minute Kolo Muani intervenes with his hammered foot on Anguissa and the referee Dias expels him. In the 20th minute Kvaraskhelia enters the penalty area, Di Lorenzo serves with a back-heel who scores with a spin shot. The game basically ends here. At Anguissa’s feet there was an opportunity to round off the score even more but the Cameroonian almost hit the post with his shot. The second round, with Napoli clearly favored for qualifying for the next round, is set at the ‘Maradona’ for next 15th March.