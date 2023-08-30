Champions: Galatasaray, Braga and Young Boys in the group stage – Football

Turkish side Galatasaray, Swiss side Young Boys and Portuguese side Braga are the three teams qualified for the group stage of the Champions League after the second leg of the playoffs played today.





In Istanbul, ‘Gala’ beat Norwegian side Molde 2-1.





Icardi (scored today, from a penalty) and his teammates also prevailed in the first leg, 3-2. In Athens, Panathinaikos lost 0-1 at home against Braga, who also won the first leg in Portugal 2-1 and therefore go on to the group stage. Young Boys instead beat Maccabi Haifa 3-0 after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.





The return of the other three matches will be played tomorrow: Aek Athens-Antwerp (0-1); Copenhagen-Rakow (1-0); Psv Eindhoven-Rangers Glasgow (2-2).



