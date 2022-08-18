Goleada bianconera (as expected) at the debut in the Women’s Champions League. Juve beat the Luxembourgers of the Racing Union with a clear 4-0, easily gaining the pass for the final of the Mini Tournament scheduled for Sunday evening (20.30) against the Israelis of Qiryat Gat, who won 5-0 in the other challenge against Flora’s Estonians. A first match that leaves good indications, waiting for more convincing tests.

IT MATCH

—

Emergency in defense due to the absences of Gama and Salvai, Montemurro resolves by withdrawing Pedersen. The match soon got on the right track: by Rosucci, the first official goal of the season, after eleven minutes of play. Then the doubling of Girelli (from Boattin’s corner) ten minutes later. Juve could close the match before the break, but first an attempt in the area by Caruso is weak and predictable for the goalkeeper, then Bonfantini does not find the right measures in front of goal. Back on the pitch after the break in the pouring rain, Girelli immediately tries as a punishment: parade. Sembrant instead found the net in the 49th minute, but from an offside position. April responds present to a distant attempt by Kohr. So Caruso, still on a free kick from the edge, brings the scoring to three in the 54th minute. Seven minutes later Bonfantini closes the accounts, on a precise cross from Nilden’s left. At 66 ‘Girelli wasted his personal double, hitting the penalty post. Final in management with a curiosity: at 83 ‘the referee, Mrs. Kumer, again points to the spot for an alleged foul on Cernoia, who instead admits that she has not suffered contact from the opponent and makes her review the decision. Rosucci and Sembrant touch another goal in full recovery: it ends 4-0.