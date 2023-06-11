Champions: Inter have already returned to Milan – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, JUNE 11 – The Inter group beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League final has already returned to Italy. The private flight carrying the team, staff and management landed at Malpensa, according to the company, shortly after 5.30. Then everyone left in dribs and drabs, by taxi, their own vehicles or the team bus. Only a small number of fans were waiting for Inter, who cheered their favorites, protagonists of an excellent performance. (HANDLE).

