Champions: Inter; Lukaku, the goal? Important was to win – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 22 – “I put everything into the goal, I’m satisfied to have won. We wanted to make it 2-0, we weren’t able but it was important to win. I went through complicated months after the injury, I’m happy to be available to the team to achieve our goals”. This was stated by Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, interviewed by Amazon Prime Video after the victory against Porto. “I’m not an individualist, I’m only thinking about Inter and I’m happy to have helped the team. We have to continue like this. Assist from Barella? I’ve always said that the first player I get if I go to war is him, I’m happy he did the assist and let’s move on.” (HANDLE).

