(ANSA) – MILAN, APRIL 10 – “We need a competition of mind and heart.



I have no doubts about the heart, boys have always put it. The mind is very important, we mustn’t think about the last few episodes, go beyond luck and bad luck.” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said this, speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match against Benfica.



“We know the importance of the match. We have had a great journey, which has been very difficult – Inzaghi continues -. We have to have a great match. Benfica have never lost in the Champions League, they scored 28 goals, they are a quality team .



But we are Inter, we have prepared well”. (ANSA).

