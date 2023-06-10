Champions: Inzaghi chooses Dzeko and Brozovic, Walker on the bench – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, JUNE 10 – Edin Dzeko, with Lautaro Martinez, will lead Inter’s attack in the Champions League final tonight in Istanbul against City. The Bosnian won the runoff with Lukaku. In midfield there will be Brozovic and not Mkhitaryan still struggling with the aftermath of an injury. In Manchester City training confirmed with the exception of Walker left on the bench by Guardiola on the bench due to his not perfect physical conditions. (HANDLE).

