Home » Champions: Inzaghi chooses Dzeko and Brozovic, Walker on the bench – Football
Sports

Champions: Inzaghi chooses Dzeko and Brozovic, Walker on the bench – Football

by admin
Champions: Inzaghi chooses Dzeko and Brozovic, Walker on the bench – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, JUNE 10 – Edin Dzeko, with Lautaro Martinez, will lead Inter’s attack in the Champions League final tonight in Istanbul against City. The Bosnian won the runoff with Lukaku. In midfield there will be Brozovic and not Mkhitaryan still struggling with the aftermath of an injury. In Manchester City training confirmed with the exception of Walker left on the bench by Guardiola on the bench due to his not perfect physical conditions. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy