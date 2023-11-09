Champions: Inzaghi, proud of early qualification – Football

“The team played an excellent match against a team that has physical qualities that we have struggled to find, they are very young but they run a lot. The boys were good, in the last 20′ we managed to emerge.





Having qualified 2 days early is a source of great pride, it is the third year that we have qualified for the round of 16 with great merit. We are very satisfied but we know that there are still two games to go.” This was said by Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, interviewed by Amazon Prime Video after the victory against Salzburg.





“All Champions League matches are not easy, I will have to look back at the first half – added Inzaghi -. We had the clearest opportunities with Frattesi and Bastoni but we suffered but defended as a team, compact. We conceded more at San Siro than here. Lautaro is very important for us, he always has a lot of desire. He was on the bench, he came in very well, Sanchez and Thuram did an excellent job before too. From Bergamo we have a calendar with 5 tricky away games, the first 2 are over. Now we have ‘It’s Frosinone at home, after the break we will have three away games in a week’



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

