Home Sports Champions: Juve already has 50 million, the other Italians are at 40. But you have to win
Sports

Champions: Juve already has 50 million, the other Italians are at 40. But you have to win

by admin
Champions: Juve already has 50 million, the other Italians are at 40. But you have to win

By lifting the trophy, the Bianconeri, Milan, Inter and Napoli could collect over 100 million. Our last success, however, dates back to 2010

And for Juve there are already fifty million. Fifty million with the simple qualification to the groups: going forward in the tournament you can double and beyond. A little less for Napoli (40.1), Milan (37.2) and Inter (36.4), but still considerable figures that change lives, “adjust” the budget and relaunch the market. To be or not to be, in football, translates into participating or not participating. To the Champions League of course.

See also  From Riva seeks space Atalanta lent him on loan to Spal

You may also like

Champions League: Benfica and Maccabi Haifa win

Seven daily medals, in total 52: it is...

European Athletics Championships: Azzurri still medal, Dallavalle silver...

Northwest Wolves beat Sichuan Jiuniu coach Feng Feng:...

LeBron James, renewal with the Lakers: he will...

Calciomercato Napoli: after Ndombele Raspadori is coming

European Athletics – Dallavalle silver in the triple

Cincinnati, Fognini loses against Rublev. Sinner beats Kecmanovic...

Juve, Rabiot to United? Stop the negotiation: what...

Juve, Vlahovic goals and goodbye to groin pain:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy