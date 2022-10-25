Home Sports Champions, Juve out: all the faults of Allegri, his destiny is sealed
In the Champions League, 4 defeats in 5 games, a sensational failure: without a game and without a soul, the Bianconeri were already at a peak in October. The case of Gatti’s choice. Luckily the boys of 2003 save their dignity

If this too was not a humiliation like in Israel, it is only because three boys from 2003 in a matter of minutes saved the dignity – at least that – of Juve: the 4-3 in Lisbon seems honorable but the progress of the match it was not for 75 minutes, until Miretti, Soule and Iling entered. In short, the path of Allegri’s team in the Champions League remains disastrous, even bankruptcy: in five games they have lost four times, surrendering to phenomenal teams like PSG, strong like Benfica (twice), modest like Maccabi Haifa (which in France took seven). The bianconeri are already out of the cup which is worth more: mortifying.

