The incident occurred yesterday evening near Piazza Bellini: the Dutchman was discharged
A very bad news on the eve of tomorrow’s crucial Champions League match at the “Maradona”. He was stabbed in the night between Monday and Tuesday, around 1.30 am, a 21-year-old Dutch Ajax fan, AS. After greeting other Ajax fans he was crossing alone in Piazza Bellini and was attacked by a large group of ultras. The attackers surrounded him and hit him with two stab wounds in the right leg: the injuries sustained can lead to a prognosis of 21 days, but fortunately he has already been discharged from the Pellegrini hospital where he was rescued. He told the doctors that he will still go to the stadium, but he will hardly be able to do it.
The investigations
—
For the investigators, the injury has matured in the environments of violent organized typhus and the investigations are focusing on the group in the historic center, but without any certainty at the moment. Hopefully in the surveillance cameras in the area. The 21-year-old told Digos investigators that he had spent the evening with some friends and then left to go to the hotel where he is staying in via Medina. While returning to Piazza Bellini to reach his compatriots, he suffered the attack. It is likely that the ultras have patrolled the city center in search of Ajax fans: over two thousand according to unofficial sources. Maximum alert for tomorrow evening.
11 October – 20:02
© breaking latest news