A very bad news on the eve of tomorrow’s crucial Champions League match at the “Maradona”. He was stabbed in the night between Monday and Tuesday, around 1.30 am, a 21-year-old Dutch Ajax fan, AS. After greeting other Ajax fans he was crossing alone in Piazza Bellini and was attacked by a large group of ultras. The attackers surrounded him and hit him with two stab wounds in the right leg: the injuries sustained can lead to a prognosis of 21 days, but fortunately he has already been discharged from the Pellegrini hospital where he was rescued. He told the doctors that he will still go to the stadium, but he will hardly be able to do it.