Champions League: Ancelotti’s future? this knockout will make us better’ – Soccer

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 17 – “We met a strong team who took the lead, we tried to get back into the game but they deserved it”. Carlo Ancelotti does not hide the disappointment for the elimination of his Real Madrid defeated 4-0 by City in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. The coach, who answered in monosyllables, however, said that there was no psychological decline: “We had a great season, even in the Champions League and we have to accept going out in the semifinals, you can’t always win”. On his future, Ancelotti does not give any indications that they see him – as market rumors would like – away from Madrid: “Have I seen Florentino Perez (the president of Real, ed.)? He came to the dressing room to say goodbye to the team: Real doesn’t make drama , this defeat will make us better next year.” (HANDLE).

