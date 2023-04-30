Champions League: Barcelona’s footballers in the premier class final

Status: 04/27/2023 8:48 p.m

FC Barcelona ends the title dreams of German internationals Melanie Leupolz and Ann-Katrin Berger in the premier class. Now it could come to the final against a Bundesliga team.

The German national soccer team players Melanie Leupolz and Ann-Katrin Berger missed out on reaching the final of the Champions League with Chelsea.

The team from London did not get more than 1-1 (0-0) at FC Barcelona in the second leg of the semi-finals and was therefore deservedly eliminated after the 0-1 draw in the first duel.

Barcelona meets the winner of the second semi-final between VfL Wolfsburg and WFC Arsenal. After the 2-2 draw last Sunday, the German champions still have every chance in the second leg on Monday at London’s Emirates Stadium.

Final on June 3rd in Eindhoven

Last year’s finalists Barcelona were the dominant team in front of 72,262 spectators at Camp Nou, Norway’s Caroline Hansen (63rd minute) used the superiority as in the first leg to take a 1-0 lead. But just four minutes later, Chelsea equalized through Hansen’s national team colleague Guro Reit. Berger prevented the deficit from falling again shortly before the end, but the Londoners were also denied their own goal in extra time.

At Barcelona, ​​world footballer Alexia Putellas was back on the bench after a long break due to a cruciate ligament tear. However, there was no comeback in the tight final phase.

The premier class final will take place in Eindhoven on June 3rd.