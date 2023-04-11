Eight wins in eight games, including two against Paris Saint-Germain for Lionel Messi, was the record under coach Nagelsmann, which his successor should build on. If Bayern create a good starting position for the second leg on Wednesday in a week, that would be a good argument for Bayern bosses Oliver Kahn and Salihamidzic after the much-discussed coaching measure.

“This is another small final for us,” said Salihamidzic. In any case, the manager confidently boarded the plane to Manchester. “We know what we can do and we have confidence. Everyone is highly motivated,” said Salihamidzic at Munich Airport immediately before departure for England. “Be brave,” was the 46-year-old’s appeal to his team.

Champions League Finalphase

See you in a new position

For Tuchel, the English defending champions Manchester City is a challenge that will demand everything from his team. “We need complete physical exertion, we have to be smart and courageous and have a few tactical solutions that we can use to gain security,” said the 49-year-old. “Then the visor goes up – and then there is a fight.”

After the surprising cup defeat against Freiburg, Bayern consolidated the top of the table at the weekend with a 1-0 win and the resulting revenge in the league. “We’ll have to step it up a notch against Manchester City,” said Kahn before the ultimate showdown, which “football fans around the world” are looking forward to.

When the reunion with the former Bayern and current City coach Josep Guardiola was drawn a good three weeks ago, no one could have guessed that the coaching strategy summit would take place. Tuchel once traveled to Barcelona as an up-and-coming coach to study Guardiola, who had risen to become a European Cup triumphant. The two played against each other ten times – and with an overall negative record, Tuchel celebrated the greatest triumph against the Catalan star coach and Manchester City in the final with Chelsea on May 29, 2021.

IMAGO/PA Images/Mark Pain



Bayern defense against Tormaschine

Due to an injury to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Tuchel has to think about occupying the center of attack. Unlike Guardiola, who was delighted by the return of Erling Haaland after a groin injury. “We’ve had two incredible decades with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Erling is at this level now,” Guardiola praised the 22-year-old Norwegian. The former Salzburg striker has scored ten in six Champions League games alongside 30 goals in the Premier League.

“A pep team with Haaland is still a pep team for me. But with Erling they have an absolute weapon,” warned Bayern veteran Thomas Müller. It will therefore be crucial for Bayern that Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano close down the center of defence. “We kept a clean sheet seven times and had eight wins. Now we’re playing against the next very strong opponent, hopefully we can continue that,” said central defender De Ligt.

IMAGO/Colorsport/Shaun Boggust



However, Guardiola does not expect a defensive opponent. “Bayern is not built to settle things only in the second leg. They come to win. If they defend more than usual, it’s because we’re doing well,” said the former Bayern coach. The English have recently won eight competitive games in a row with a goal difference of 31:3. But Guardiola will only be completely happy if, after six years and immense expenses, he achieves the longed-for premier class triumph with the “Citizens”. At Bayern he failed three times in the semifinals.

Next attempt from Benfica

In the second Tuesday game, Portuguese record champions Benfica Lisbon, coached by former Salzburg coach Roger Schmidt, will host Inter Milan. Benfica survived the group stage in front of Juventus Turin and Paris Saint-Germain undefeated in first place, overran Bruges in the round of 16 with a total score of 7-1.

Therefore, the Portuguese also have legitimate hopes of reaching the semifinals for the first time. Since the Champions League has existed in this form (1992), Benfica have reached the quarter-finals six times but have not progressed further. Inter are without a win in six games and have slipped to fifth in Serie A.