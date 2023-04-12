Rodri put Manchester City ahead in the 27th minute. Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano started the 0:2 with a serious mistake by Bernardo Silva (70th). Super striker Erling Haaland (76th), preparer at 2-0, scored 3-0 for Manchester. “We scored three fantastic goals, it’s an excellent result,” said coach Josep Guardiola after the game.

In any case, City made a big step towards the semifinals. Nevertheless, Guardiola warned against considering the duel as decided. “To eliminate these teams you need two good games, not just one,” said the 52-year-old. The second leg will take place in Munich’s Allianz Arena on Wednesday. “I’ve been there many, many times and I know that this team is special in Europe,” said the Spaniard of his former club.

“Punch in the Pit of the Stomach”

For the Bayern delegation, however, the clear defeat was difficult to grasp. On the one hand, the eleven, who started the game without captain Thomas Müller, sniffed at the equalizer with Leroy Sane’s long-range shots. On the other hand, she could have suffered an even greater defeat. The game was a “bit disgusting to analyze”, said captain Thomas Müller. The result definitely gave them “a punch in the pit of the stomach”.

The British “Daily Mail” wrote about the game: “Bayern kept up well for a long time, but in the end they desperately fought for their dignity when City dominated mercilessly with a 3-0 victory in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.” The Spanish newspaper “El Pais” said: “In view of what was seen in England, the second leg in Munich in the coming week gives little hope of compensation for Bayern.” And the Italian “Gazzetta dello Sport” said: ” Manchester City, football lesson: 3-0 against Bayern and semi-finals in the sack.”

Difficult start for neo-coach Tuchel

For Bayern, the risk of separating from Julian Nagelsmann, with whom Bayern had previously celebrated eight victories in eight CL games this season, has not paid off, at least for this season. “Nevertheless, I believe that we will benefit greatly from the new coach,” said Joshua Kimmich. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic emphasized: “We need a little time, including the team with the new coach.” The German record champions only parted ways with Nagelsmann on March 24 and signed Tuchel as his successor.

After the end of the DFB Cup quarter-finals against Freiburg and in view of the impending departure from the premier class, Bayern now only have the eleventh German championship in a row in their sights instead of the triple chance. Even during the 0:3 defeat there was a dig at the European Football Union (UEFA). “A penny for Julian Nagelsmann’s thoughts,” said a live ticker comment in the 82nd minute.

Tuchel “in love with” his team

In any case, Tuchel had a difficult start at Bayern, so far things have not gone according to plan for the 49-year-old. He said he had already received the full program. Nevertheless, Tuchel praised his new team extensively. “I refuse, somehow badmouthing the performance. I saw a very, very good performance up until the 70th minute. I’m very satisfied,” said the German. It was of course a very bitter result that they would first have to digest, he admitted, “but today I’m in love with my team”. It was fun coaching her.

Although the German soccer record champions are under enormous pressure with the 0: 3 in the first leg in the second leg in the coming weeks, a look at history shows that other teams have already caught up on such a deficit. Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn therefore emphasized: “I’ve experienced incredible things in football. We have a duty to throw in everything we can in the second leg.”

Inter surprise in Benfica

Meanwhile, Inter Milan created a brilliant starting position in a 2-0 away win against Benfica in Lisbon. “We made an intelligent game. We could have scored three or four goals, but against a team like Benfica a 2-0 win is a good result,” said goalscorer Romelu Lukaku. “Of course I’m satisfied. But Benfica are a team that can pose problems for us at any time. Nothing is decided,” explained Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

However, the chances of the Portuguese to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time have dropped drastically. “Being 2-0 down after the home game is not good, but we won’t stop until half-time,” said Benfica coach Roger Schmidt at the Estadio da Luz. “Of course we will go to Milan to win,” said the former Salzburg head coach, looking ahead to the return game on Wednesday.