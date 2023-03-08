news-txt”>

BENFICA-BRUGES 5-1 (THE breaking latest news)

Benfica qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, beating Bruges 5-1 in Lisbon. The Portuguese, who won 2-0 in the first leg, scored in the first half through Rafa Silva in the 38th minute and Goncalo Ramos in the 47th minute. In the second half, Ramos’ brace in the 12th minute, Joao Mario’s penalty in the 26th minute and the Lusitanians’ last goal scored by Neves in the 32nd minute. Finally, in the 42nd minute, the goal for the Belgians scored by Meijer.

Portuguese ahead in the 38th minute with Rafa: right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos with a cross following a fast break.

Benfica doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time through Gonçalo Ramos: right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joao Mario.

In the 57th minute Gonçalo Ramos scores again: left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

In the 71st minute the 4-0 penalty goal: João Mário converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

At 77′ the little hand of Benfica with David Neres: left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assist by João NevesGoal awarded after review by the VAR.

Bruges scored in the 87th minute through Bjorn Meijer: a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tajon Buchanan.

CHELSEA – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2-0 (THE breaking latest news)

Chelsea qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in London. In the first leg, the Germans had prevailed 1-0, but at Stamford Bridge the English turned the tables. The first goal, in the 43rd minute, was scored by Sterling and in the second half, in the 18th minute, the English doubled with a penalty from Havertz.

The English break the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Raheem Sterling: a right footed shot from the center of the area under the crossbar.

In the 53rd minute the doubles from a penalty with Kai Havertz: converts the penalty into a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.