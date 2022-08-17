Last round of the playoffs, the Portuguese win away against Dynamo Kiev 2-0. Israelis win 3-2 against team coached by Dejan Stankovic, goalless draw between Qarabag and Viktoria Plzen

Dynamo Kiev will need the feat to reach the group stage of the Champions League. In Lodz, in fact, Benfica left no way out for the Ukrainians, reworked between absences (above all the disqualified Sydorchuk) and departures, mortgaging the passage of the round. In Haifa jousting of goals between Maccabi and Stankovic’s Red Star. In the long run, the Israeli team prevails (3-2), which has the last word and will play the qualification starting with the advantage, albeit minimal. A completely different rate of emotions instead in the match that opened the day’s program, between Qarabag and Viktoria Plzen, which ended without goals.

Dynamo Kiev-Benfica 0-2 — There is no story for Dynamo Kiev, which collapses under the blows of Benfica and is already with a foot and a half out of the Champions League. The attitude of the Portuguese is aggressive right from the start and in fact already at 9 ‘the match is unlocked: at the end of a good action maneuvered from left to right, Joao Mario leans on Gilberto who strikes Bushchan at the near post for the advantage of the guests . Tsygankov tries as he can, first with a slightly angled left foot (11 ‘) then with a blow from a distance that ends a few centimeters from the post (34’). In the middle a good conclusion from Joao Mario to return, but the ball does not turn enough. However, the pressure remains very high and Benfica are rewarded in the 37th minute: Tsygankov’s back pass is interlocutory, Neres intercepts the ball and works it for Ramos who does not let himself be said twice, signing the double. Before the break, Schmidt’s team also looks for the knockout blow, Neres goes close from a tight angle but does not frame the mirror in the 42nd minute. The pace drops significantly in the second half, for a dangerous situation we have to wait for half of the fraction with the substitute Karavajev who first gets blocked out of Valchodimos, then tries again from outside the area in 81 ‘finding the goalkeeper’s opposition again. See also For the victories on the way, a 3-0 defeat

Maccabi Haifa-Red Star 3-2 — The show was not lacking in Haifa. In the first half, from the two sides, the start is all in favor of Maccabi, who makes more possession and takes the lead in the first favorable situation. Excellent inspiration from Navi on the right, Pierrot receives in the center of the area and turns on the net in the 18 ‘. The Red Star shakes and at 27 ‘re-establishes the balance: Katai tries the conclusion from the edge, on the trajectory there is Pesic whose deviation is fundamental to put Cohen out of action. The teams face each other openly, the Serbs raise the center of gravity with respect to the start of the match and the comeback is served in the 39th minute, when Bukari manages a ball just outside the area and serves the rushing Kanga, whose placement is precise enough. The Israelis seem to have felt the pinch, but at the beginning of the second half there is a tie. The signature is still from Pierrot, who dives on Haziza’s cross from the left and slips Borjan (51 ‘). However, it is not over, because the momentum also leads to the counter-overtake ten minutes later: Haziza goes into percussion and gives in to Chery just outside the area, who has time to check and place the left in the corner. The Red Star pours forward but fails to organize an effective attack plan and Maccabi defends the success without too much difficulty.

Qarabag-Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 — See also Giorik Sedico and Canottieri debut with two draws In Baku few emotions and no goals, between the champions of Azerbaijan and those of the Czech Republic. The game is played above all by Qarabag, with Viktoria Plzen showing very little forward, the opportunities are in fact almost all for the Azeris. The first is at 6 ‘, when Jankovic coordinates to kick on the fly but the shot comes out strangled and Stanek blocks without difficulty; same epilogue in the other half for Bucha’s shot from outside (22 ‘). It is Wadji who has the best goal of the game five minutes later: good at slipping into the gap left by the opposing defense, face to face with the goalkeeper he looks for the diagonal without angular enough, making him reject. At the end of the stage there is also time for Sheydayev’s attempt, which is far from irresistible. Upon returning from the locker rooms, Viktoria Plzen compacts much better, Qarabag loses pace and the maneuver does not produce any interesting offensive. Not surprisingly, the only noteworthy event is a jab from outside the box aimed at the intersection of the goalposts, but Ozobic has not dealt with Stanek who thwarts the threat and saves the result.

August 17 – 11:06 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

