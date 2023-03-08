Benfica dismantle Brugge – “Big day for everyone”
Benfica Lisbon is in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. After 2-0 in the first leg, Roger Schmidt’s team made short work of Club Brugge in the second leg and shot the visitors out of the stadium.
Roger Schmidt has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time thanks to another brilliant performance from Benfica. The German coach easily sat down with the Portuguese in the round of 16 second leg 5: 1 (2: 0) against FC Brugge and thus made it into the top eight teams in Europe for the first time in his coaching career.
“I’m not that important today,” said Schmidt, who wanted to focus on the team after the win: “Of course I’m happy because I’m my team’s coach. This is a big day for all of us. The Champions League is the most important competition in club football. If you’re a part of it, you want to stay with it for as long as possible.”
Rafa Silva (38th minute) with his fifth goal of the current Champions League season and Gonclo Ramos (45th) made everything clear before the break. After the restart it was Ramos again who scored (57th). João Mário (71st penalty) and David Neres (78th) made it 5-0. Joao Mario set a record with his penalty – he is the first player since Eusebio to score in five consecutive European Cup games for Benfica.
In the closing stages at the Estádio da Luz, Bjorn Meijer scored a consolation goal for the guests, who surprisingly beat Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen in the group stage, with a shot in the corner that is well worth seeing. Schmidt’s team had already won the first leg in Belgium 2-0.
Benfica haven’t lost a game this year
Portugal’s football record champion remains unbeaten in this premier class season. Benfica also leads the table in the domestic league. Benfica, who are still missing German world champion Julian Draxler after ankle surgery, have not lost a game this year.
For Schmidt, reaching the quarter-finals, which will be played on April 11th and 19th, with the surprise team in the Champions League is one of the greatest successes of his coaching career. So far he has failed twice with Leverkusen in the round of 16 of the premier class at Atletico Madrid.