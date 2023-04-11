news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 10 – “The Champions League is a different thing, I don’t think the negative results in the league in the last few days count”. This is how Benfica coach Roger Schmidt frames the first leg of the quarter-finals against Inter, tomorrow in Lisbon. “I think tomorrow will be a different game – said the German coach at the conference – Being in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is a very particular situation for both teams. We have to expect a very concentrated rival who believes in herself, always taking into account of their own individual qualities. I don’t think past achievements will have an impact.” According to Schmidt, Inter “play physical football and have many options, they can use different players. We have to do our best and we have to believe in ourselves”. The Nerazzurri’s next round against Porto taught Benfica something: “Inter are a team that has a lot of experience, they know how to play both in attack and defense – his analysis – With Porto they won their first home match by 1 -0 and then he defended the result in the second leg. It’s a bit like the Italian style, but I know they can change that style: we’re prepared for anything, we want to play at our best” Absent Otamendi, Schmidt entrusts the leadership of the team to a former Nerazzurri player, Joao Mario: “He’s precious for his plays and for his tactical sense: he’s a key player for us”. (HANDLE).

