Champions League | Benzema is already like the mythical Raúl

by admin
05/11/2023 at 08:00

CEST


The French striker equals the academy player with 132 games played in the European Cup

Iker Casillas occupies the first position with 152 and his record seems unattainable

Karim Benzema A good game against Manchester City did not come together on a day in which he reached Raúl in matches played in the European Cup, equaling the mythical striker from Madrid with 132, whom he will be able to beat next Wednesday in the Etihad Stadiumwho will pass sentence on the tie.

The game, which ended in a draw after the authentic goals of Vinicius (1-0 in the first half) and Kevin De Bruyne (the final 1-1 in the second half) leaves everything open for the return to England.

He Forward French will still have ahead of Iker Casillaswho with 152 is the Real Madrid player who has played the most games in the European Cup, but it does not seem that he can surpass him since he would need to play two more seasons.

Recently and with the achievement of the Copa del Rey, Benzema equaled to Marcelo as the player who has achieved 25 titles plus trophies in the history of the Madrid team.

And it is that Benzemawho has been at Real Madrid for fourteen seasons, has other important records such as being the second top scorer (352), the sixth player with the most games (643) and the second with the most wins (439).

