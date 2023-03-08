Home Sports Champions League: Bernd Neuendorf criticizes Frankfurt fan exclusion
Champions League: Bernd Neuendorf criticizes Frankfurt fan exclusion

Champions League: Bernd Neuendorf criticizes Frankfurt fan exclusion

Status: 08.03.2023 4:47 p.m

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf has expressed his incomprehension about the exclusion of Eintracht fans from Frankfurt’s Champions League game in Naples.

“I was also surprised at the decision. In fact, I find it problematic when such stories break out. Then you have to ask yourself how far this goes and that should actually be discussed by the associations.” , said the 61-year-old at a media round in Frankfurt/Main.

Eintracht was informed by the European Football Union on Monday evening that the Italian Ministry of the Interior would issue an injunction against the Serie A leaders, according to which they would not be allowed to sell tickets for the match on March 15 to Frankfurt supporters. This was justified with security concerns. The ban also includes the guest contingent to which the club is entitled under the UEFA regulations.

Eintracht board spokesman Axel Hellmann criticized the exclusion as a serious and unacceptable intervention by the Italian security authorities in the organization and culture of the European club competitions. At the same time, the 51-year-old appealed to UEFA to ensure that this approach does not set a precedent and endangers the integrity of the competitions. “We’ll all see each other in Kigali next week and I can imagine that it’s an issue there,” said Neuendorf, referring to the congress of the world association FIFA on March 16.

