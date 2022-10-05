Original title: Champions League – Calhanoglu scored Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona rose to second in the death group

At 3:00 a.m. on October 5th, Beijing time, the third round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage ushered in a focus battle, with Inter Milan playing at home against Barcelona. In the first half, Correa scored with a single goal, but the goal was invalid due to offside. At the end of the half, Dimarco passed the ball, Calhanoglu shot a cold arrow from outside the penalty area, sent a stick to the ground, and the ball went into the dead corner. In the second half, Pedri scored, but the referee ruled that Fati’s handball profit goal was invalid. In injury time, Dumfries suspected a handball foul in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty. In the end, Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 1-0 at home, won two consecutive victories in the group stage, and surpassed Barcelona to rank second in the group.

In the 6th minute, Calhanoglu’s volley from outside the penalty area was saved by Ter Stegen. In the 14th minute, Rafinha took a corner kick, Christensen’s header was blocked by Onana.

In the 17th minute, Dembele passed the ball, and Lewandowski turned around to shoot. Unfortunately, his strength was too small and the goalkeeper got it. In the 18th minute, Inter Milan took a corner kick, and Lautaro shook his head and hit the goal higher.

In the 24th minute, Inter Milan launched a counterattack with a long pass. When Correa broke through, Eric Garcia handballed, but VAR ruled that Lautaro was offside before receiving the ball, and a penalty kick was not awarded.

In the 27th minute, Inter Milan made a straight pass, and Correa single-handedly passed Ter Stegen and sent the ball into the empty goal, but Correa was offside and invalidated the advanced goal. In the 36th minute, after Dembele faltered continuously in the penalty area, he shot from a small angle and hit the side net.

In the 45th minute, Dimarco made a cross, Calhanoglu shot low from outside the penalty area, the ball slid into the dead corner, and Inter Milan 1-0.

At the end of the first half, Inter Milan temporarily led Barcelona 1-0.

In the 55th minute, Christensen and Mkhitaryan collided and fell to the ground, and then Christensen could not insist on being substituted. In the 60th minute, Dembele’s left-footed shot from the left side of the penalty area was saved by Onana.

In the 66th minute, Dembele made a cross from the right, Onana hit the ball, Pedri caught up with a push and scored an empty goal, but VAR playback showed that after Onana hit the ball, the ball touched Fati’s hand, The referee ruled that Barcelona’s winning goal was invalid.

In the 88th minute, Dembele took a free kick and Busquets headed wide. In stoppage time, Barcelona sent the ball into the penalty area. Dumfries suspected a handball foul, but the referee did not make a penalty after listening to VAR.

At the end of the game, Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 1-0 at home, won two consecutive victories in the group stage, and surpassed Barcelona to rank second in the group.

Lineup for both sides

Inter Milan (352): 24-Onana/37-Skriniar, 6-De Vrij (77 minutes, 15-Archerby), 95-Bastoni/36-Damian ( 77 minutes, 8-Gosens), 23-Barrera, 22-Mkhitaryan, 20-Calhanoglu (85 minutes, 14-Aslani), 32-Dimarco (77 minutes) , 2-Dumfries)/11-Correa (57 minutes, 9-Dzeko), 10-Lautaro

Barcelona (433): 1-Ter Stegen/20-Roberto, 15-Christensen (58 minutes, 3-Pique), 24-Eric-Garcia, 17-Marcos-A Lonzo (64 minutes, 28-Ales-Bard)/30-Gavi (83 minutes, 19-Casey), 5-Busquets, 8-Pedri/22-Rafinha (64 minutes) , 10-Fati), 9-Lewandowski, 7-Dembele

