At 4 o’clock in the morning on March 9th, Beijing time, the second round of the UEFA Champions League 1/8 final kicked off. Bayern faced Paris at home. In the 37th minute, Sommer made a mistake in front of the goal and sent an empty goal gift, but De Ligt completed a magical goal line clearance. In the 61st minute, Paris’ backcourt was interrupted, and Choupo Moting scored in front of the goal. In the 89th minute, Gnabry made a contribution as a substitute. In the end, Bayern defeated Paris 2-0 at home. 0 advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League!

In the first half, Paris, which was behind by a large score, was obviously aggressive and took the initiative on the field.

In the 2nd minute, Ruiz scored the ball on the left side of the front court. Mbappe who followed up took advantage of his speed to enter the penalty area and then volleyed with his left foot. The ball was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 15th minute, Gretzka dribbled the ball on the right side of the front court and took a long shot from a certain distance from the penalty area, but his foot was stuck to the ground and was blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 18th minute, Mbappe went forward to the right side of the penalty area after receiving his teammate’s oblique plug, and the follow-up attack hit the side net. In the 24th minute, Paris quickly counterattacked in the frontcourt. Mendes crossed Messi in the middle of the penalty area. The latter hit the goal with three consecutive kicks and was blocked by Sommer and the defenders.

In the 31st minute, Alfonso Davis slanted to the left side of the penalty area, and then Musiala turned around and hit the goal from a small angle and was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 34th minute, Paris defender Marchinhos was sent off due to injury, and the coach replaced him with Mukile.

In the 37th minute, a dramatic scene reappeared on the field. Bayern goalkeeper Sommer’s dribble in front of the goal was cut off. Paris was close to 3 people facing an empty goal, but Vitignia’s shot was magically blocked by De Ligt. Cleared online.

De Ligt’s clearance also significantly improved the morale of the team, and then Bayern played multiple sets of offenses. In the 40th minute, Alphonse Davis hit the left side of the penalty area and then shot the goal and was blocked. Then a corner kick was taken. , Gretzka headed to the top and was cleared. In the 42nd minute, Musiala, who got the ball at the top of the arc, turned around and entered the penalty area, then volleyed and hit the goal, and the ball was blocked.

At the end of halftime, the two teams drew 0-0.

Changing sides to fight again, Paris made another substitution, and Mukile, who came off the bench in the first half, was replaced again. The player only played 10 minutes tonight.

In the 51st minute, Musiala sent a cross from the left side of the front court. Shupomoting scored with a header in the penalty area, but the referee signaled offside after checking VAR, and the goal was blown away.

In the 59th minute, Kimmich took a corner kick in the frontcourt. Gretzka headed the ball from the middle of the penalty area and then hit the goal. The ball was slightly higher than the goal.In the 61st minute, Verratti was intercepted to protect the ball in the backcourt, and then Gretzka easily scored the ball in front of the penalty area. Shupomoting followed up in the middle and succeeded in pushing the ball, and the score became 1-0! Verratti indicated that he was fouled by a Bayern player, but the referee indicated that the goal was valid after watching VAR.

In the 63rd minute, Paris took a corner kick from the front court. Ramos’ attack in front of the goal was extremely threatening, but Sommer bravely saved the ball. In the 66th minute, Messi went straight to the left side of the penalty area, and Mbappe who followed up hit the goal from a small angle and was thrown. In the 68th minute, Paris’s front corner kick was pushed out, and Messi’s long-range shot from the outside was blocked.

In the 75th minute, Bayern quickly counterattacked, Sane rushed into the penalty area at high speed, and then missed the goal. In the 78th minute, Bayern fought back against offside again. Alfonso Davies ran to the bottom line on the right and crossed to the goal, but Sane, who followed up, stopped the ball too far and stopped the ball.

In the 87th minute, Emery crossed the goal after rushing from the left, but Mbappe who followed up hit the goal with no strength and the ball was cleared.In the 89th minute, the two Bayern players who had just come off the bench scored in a row. Cancelo, who dribbled the ball in the middle, gave the ball to the left side of the frontcourt. Gnabry followed up and entered the penalty area. It becomes 2-0! Bayern has killed the game!In the 90th + 4th minute, Mane broke into the penalty area and scored a single-handed goal after receiving a goal from Sane, but the ball was offside first and the goal was blown away.

At the end of the game, Bayern doubled Paris at home and away and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Lineups for both sides:

Bayern (4231): 27-Sommer/44-Stanisic, 4-De Ligt, 2-Upamecano, 19-Alfonso Davis/8-Gretzka, 6- Kimmich/11-Keman (86th minute, 7-Gnabry), 42-Musiala (82nd minute, 17-Mane), 25-Müller (86th minute, 22-Cance Luo)/13-Supomoting (68th minute, 10-Sane)

Paris starters (352): 99-Donnarumma/5-Marquinhos (36th minute, 26-Mukile; 46th minute, 31-Bishiabu), 15-Danilo Pere La, 4-Ramos/2-Ashraf, 25-Mendez (82nd minute, 14-Bernate), 6-Verati (81st minute, 44-Ekitik

), 8-Fabian Ruiz (68th minute, 33-Emery), 17-Vitinia/7-Mbappe, 30-Messi

