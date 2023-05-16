Champions League: Claudia Neumann comments on the final

The final of the Champions League on June 10 brings a premiere. For the first time, a woman will comment on the final of the premier class. Claudia Neumann takes over Bela Rethy’s job. The 59-year-old caused a stir at the last World Cup.

NAfter saying goodbye to Béla Réthy, Claudia Neumann will comment on the men’s Champions League final on June 10th on ZDF. ZDF spokesman Thomas Hagedorn confirmed a corresponding report by “Bild”. This is the first time a woman will comment on the men’s premier class final in Germany. Réthy, 66, retired in early January. In addition to Neumann, presenter Jochen Breyer and experts Per Mertesacker and Christoph Kramer are also on duty at the highlight of the season in Istanbul.

Neumann recently commented on games at the men’s World Cup in Qatar. She also made a mark. The 59-year-old sat in the press box for the USA-Wales match at Al-Rajjan’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium wearing a black T-shirt with a rainbow heart printed on it. She also wore a colorful bandage on her arm, also in the colors that stand for diversity and tolerance.

Rainbow armband, rainbow t-shirt and headset – Neumann at the World Cup in Qatar during the match between USA and Wales Source: pa/dpa/ZDF

The Champions League final will also be broadcast on the streaming channel DAZN. Commentator Uli Hebe and expert Michael Ballack will accompany the game there.

Christina Rann comments on the final at DAZN

For Neumann, the final of the Champions League is another milestone: in 2016 she was the first woman to commentate a game live at a men’s tournament. At the European Championships, she was in action against Wales against Slovakia and Italy against Sweden. In 2018 she was the first woman to commentate on a Champions League game – Real Madrid versus Paris Saint-Germain.

There will also be a premiere in the women’s premier class final between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg on June 3rd. The game will be broadcast on DAZN – 41-year-old Christina Rann is the first woman to comment on a soccer game on the streaming platform.