Original title: Champions League comprehensive | Haaland, Mbappe double star made contributions to Manchester City, Paris won the first game

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, September 6 (Reporter Xiao Yazhuo) The 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League kicked off on the 6th, the first group match day, two of the hottest players in world football today, Mbappe and Haaland They scored two goals separately, helping Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City to win, and the defending champion Real Madrid also defeated the Celtic team of the Soviet Super League 3:0 away.

On September 6, Paris Saint-Germain player Mbappe (left) was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

Group H ushered in a focus battle. The French giants “Paris” faced off against the Serie A powerhouse Juventus at home. Mbappe became the winning hero of “Paris”. Only 5 minutes into the game, he received a pass from Neymar, volleyed the ball in the penalty area without stopping, and made a fantastic start for the home team. In the 21st minute, Paris Saint-Germain staged a wonderful team goal. Mbappe and Ashraf played a “hit against the wall” and then scored an angry shot with his right foot. Paris Saint-Germain led 2:0 in the first half. In the 52nd minute of the second half, McKenney scored a header for Juventus to regain a city, but the two sides made no further achievements after that, and the score of 2:1 remained until the end.

On September 6, Paris Saint-Germain player Messi (third from left) competed in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

After this game, Mbappe’s total number of goals in the Champions League reached 35, becoming the youngest player to achieve this achievement. In the same group, Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 at home, and temporarily ranked first in the group standings with a goal difference advantage.

Also brilliant is the Norwegian striker Haaland, who just moved to the Premier League Manchester City this summer. He also helped the “Blue Moon” win 4-0 away from La Liga in Group G with two goals. Severi Asian team. Foden and Dias also made contributions to the team respectively.

Haaland scored two goals in his Champions League debut with Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund before, and he continued this record when he came to Manchester City. After this game, his total number of goals in the Champions League has been 25, and it took him only 20 games to complete these 25 goals. On September 6, Manchester City player Haaland (top) scored in the game. This season's Champions League, Manchester City and Haaland's "old club" Dortmund were divided into the same group. The "Bumblebee" defeated Denmark's Copenhagen 3-0 at home with goals from Reus, Guerrero and Bellingham that day. The defending champion Real Madrid wore a jersey with a "14 crown" pattern that day to beat Celtic 3:0 away. Vinicius, Modric and Hazard scored respectively, but the main striker Benzema was in the first half. The injury to leave the field to Real Madrid's victory cast a little shadow. When asked by reporters about the injury after the game, Benzema said that he needed to wait for the test results the next day. See also Chef from Lodi died in New York: the arrested escort confesses - breaking latest news On September 6, Real Madrid player Modric (left) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal. The only upset on the first match day came from the Premier League Chelsea team. They lost 0:1 to Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia. Croatian international Olsic scored the only goal of the game.

