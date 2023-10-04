Champions League: Danso club Lens surprises Arsenal

Not only Lens and Galatasaray managed a comeback after a deficit, but also the favorites Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Bayern and Konrad Laimer also turned a 0-1 draw at FC Copenhagen into a 2-1 win. And Real beat SSC Napoli in a spectacular exchange of blows 3-2 (2-1) without the injured David Alaba.

1. FC Union Berlin, on the other hand, missed the first Champions League victory in the club’s history despite a 2-0 lead and had to admit defeat to Sporting Braga 2-3 (1-2) late on. In Salzburg Group D, Inter Milan narrowly defeated Benfica Lisbon 1-0 (0-0). Only in Eindhoven was there no winner that evening. PSV saved 2-2 (0-0) against Sevilla FC with a goal in stoppage time.

Reuters/Pascal Rossignol Wahi gave Danso and Co. their first win of this year’s group stage in the second game

English tragedy

The top English clubs Arsenal and Manchester United experienced a day to forget. The “Gunners” initially benefited from a mistake by Lens professional Adrien Thomasson at Lens. ÖFB team player Danso, who played through, was unable to get into the duel against Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian finished (14th).

Thomasson made up for his mistake to make it 1-1 (25th) after Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya missed a shot. Arsenal were no longer able to improve in the second half, but Elye Wahi (69th) scored again for the French, who were able to celebrate another victory 21 years after their last appearance in the premier class.

In Manchester, the “Red Devils” left the field beaten against Galatasaray. Rasmus Höjlund put United ahead twice. The former striker scored with a header from Rashford’s cross (17′) and made it 2-1 in the second half (67′). For their part, the Turks were always able to counter, first through former Manchester professional Wilfried Zaha (23rd), then through Kerem Aktürkoglu (71st).

A hair-raising bad pass from United goalkeeper Andre Onana earned Galatasaray a penalty. Casemiro had to leave the field with a yellow-red card, but Mauro Icardi shot past the goal (78th). The Argentinian scored his goal after all: a header save from teammate Davinson Sanchez became the ideal assist, Icardi did everything right with a shot (81′).

Bellingham also shines in Naples

In the packed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Napoli got off to a better start in the top duel. After a corner kick, Real’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made a mistake and the Norwegian Leo Östigard (19th) pushed the ball, which bounced back off the crossbar, over the line with his head. The Madrilenians were only partially impressed and turned the game around until the half-time whistle.

The main actor was Jude Bellingham. The Englishman intercepted a pass and brought Vinicius Jr. into play. The Brazilian, who was returning from injury, didn’t miss the opportunity (27′). Bellingham himself completed a solo to make it 2-1 (34th). It was the ninth goal this season for the newcomer.

IMAGO/LaPresse/Alessandro Garofalo Bellingham, here on the left shooting on goal, was successful for Real for the ninth time

But Napoli were able to add. After a handball by Nacho during a defensive movement, there was a penalty, Piotr Zielinski (54th) took the goal accurately. The southern Italians smelled victory, but an artificial shot from Federico Valverde made Carlo Ancelotti’s team celebrate again. The Uruguayan took a hard shot from an ambush corner, the ball bouncing off the crossbar hit Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret and jumped over the line (78th).

German joy and suffering

In the second game of Group C, Union Berlin missed the first Champions League victory in the club’s history despite a 2-0 lead and continued its series of defeats on the European stage. In front of 73,445 fans in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, SC Braga won 3-2 with a goal in stoppage time. Sheraldo Becker (30th, 37th) scored Berlin’s celebrated premiere goals in the premier class. Sikou Niakate (41st), Armindo Bruma (51st) and Andre Castro (94th) turned the game around. Christopher Trimmel watched Union’s defeat from the substitutes’ bench.

Copenhagen gave Bayern a tough fight. The Munich team, with Konrad Laimer in central midfield, often worked their way into the danger area, but there was no great chance to score. The Germans initially had more of the game in the second half, but the goal was scored by the Danish champions. After a blocked shot, Lukas Lerager was there with a dropkick (55th).

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel should still be happy in the end. After a dribble, Jamal Musiala scored to equalize for the German record champions (67′), before Thomas Müller laid it on ideally for Mathys Tel, who was also a substitute (83′). Sven Ulreich prevented the equalizer with a save at the end and gave Bayern their second win.

