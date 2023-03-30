The eight-time champion from France saved himself in London after the 0-1 home defeat in the first leg through a goal by Vanessa Gilles (77th) in extra time, in which Sara Däbritz (110th) with the 2-0 supposedly for the decision worried.

But after a VAR warning and a minute-long interruption, Maren Mjelde shot the English team with a penalty (128th) to make it 2-1 on penalties. Chelsea then prevailed 4:3 and now have to deal with last year’s finalists FC Barcelona. The English champions only failed in their only attempt to reach the CL semi-finals in 2021 in the final at Barca.

Wolfsburg throw Arsenal out

Like Barcelona, ​​VfL Wolfsburg is in the semi-finals of the “premier class” like in 2022. Alexandra Popp (20th) gave Wolfsburg the lead on Thursday, but Kadidiatou Diani’s equalizer (30th) wasn’t enough for PSG. ÖFB team player Marina Georgieva followed her team from the substitute bench.

The next opponents for the Germans, who failed in the semi-finals last year at Barcelona, ​​are Arsenal with the two ÖFB internationals Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither. The Londoners prevailed against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and thus reached the semi-finals for the first time in ten years.