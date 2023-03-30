Home Sports Champions League: Defending champions Lyon out after penalty thriller
Sports

Champions League: Defending champions Lyon out after penalty thriller

by admin
Champions League: Defending champions Lyon out after penalty thriller

Champions League

The footballers from Wolfsburg and Chelsea complete the semifinals of the Champions League. After the 1-0 in the first leg, the Germans were handed a 1-1 in the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea knocked out defending champions Olympique Lyon after a last-minute VAR penalty and subsequent shoot-out.

31.03.2023 00.25

Online since today, 0.25 a.m

The eight-time champion from France saved himself in London after the 0-1 home defeat in the first leg through a goal by Vanessa Gilles (77th) in extra time, in which Sara Däbritz (110th) with the 2-0 supposedly for the decision worried.

But after a VAR warning and a minute-long interruption, Maren Mjelde shot the English team with a penalty (128th) to make it 2-1 on penalties. Chelsea then prevailed 4:3 and now have to deal with last year’s finalists FC Barcelona. The English champions only failed in their only attempt to reach the CL semi-finals in 2021 in the final at Barca.

Wolfsburg throw Arsenal out

Like Barcelona, ​​VfL Wolfsburg is in the semi-finals of the “premier class” like in 2022. Alexandra Popp (20th) gave Wolfsburg the lead on Thursday, but Kadidiatou Diani’s equalizer (30th) wasn’t enough for PSG. ÖFB team player Marina Georgieva followed her team from the substitute bench.

The next opponents for the Germans, who failed in the semi-finals last year at Barcelona, ​​are Arsenal with the two ÖFB internationals Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither. The Londoners prevailed against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and thus reached the semi-finals for the first time in ten years.

See also  European basketball: the final is France Spain, Scariolo chases the fourth title

You may also like

Women’s Champions League: Chelsea beat holders Lyon in...

U18 Men’s Ice World Championships: China wins two...

At the French Tennis Federation, a large-scale social...

Sky Sports – NBA basketball, 5 matches broadcast...

The basketball players of Barcelona in the Europa...

“Come to Milan”. Inter aim for Lazzari

The opening ceremony of the series of activities...

Antonella Palmisano’s nightmare: “I don’t have control over...

Cycling, another podium for Naturosa Bike & Co....

Christophe Laporte wins his second classic in three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy