Home Calcio Champions League, Del Piero on the Italians: Juve, Milan, Inter and Napoli
CalcioSports

Champions League, Del Piero on the Italians: Juve, Milan, Inter and Napoli

by admin
Champions League, Del Piero on the Italians: Juve, Milan, Inter and Napoli

The former Juventus captain on our Champions League: “Allegri has a strong team, Spalletti’s is beautiful, Leao can make Milan fly and Inter need the best Lukaku”

The last time Juve and PSG met was on February 5, 1997: the return final of the European Super Cup. After the 6-1 triumph in Paris, Alessandro Del Piero scored a brace in the match played in Palermo. Juve won 3-1 and raised the trophy: “I remember that I felt like I was flying: it was a period in which everything was easy for me and that was an extraordinary Juve, which perhaps at the time was not perceived as it really was, that is, dominant in Europe. “. The Champions starts tonight with Psg-Juve and Ale presents this challenge and the whole event. The most beautiful: “You dream of this cup as a child. It’s the best”.

See also  Sanmaurense Batte Settimo begins 2022 well and is third

You may also like

Baseball, San Marino wins in Parma in the...

Turin-Lecce 1-0: Vlasic signs the decisive goal

Cassano: Milan deserved to win in the derby...

Atalanta, who is Rasmus Hojlund: at the roots...

World gold and early for Tita-Banti

Salernitana-Empoli, Nicola: “Piatek doesn’t have 90 minutes. We...

Volleyball, World Cup: Ukraine in the quarter-finals, Russia...

Stadium cheer for Verstappen The pole position for...

Solid and with personality: the victory in Trieste...

The Alpago Cup ends up on the Juventus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy