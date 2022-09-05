The last time Juve and PSG met was on February 5, 1997: the return final of the European Super Cup. After the 6-1 triumph in Paris, Alessandro Del Piero scored a brace in the match played in Palermo. Juve won 3-1 and raised the trophy: “I remember that I felt like I was flying: it was a period in which everything was easy for me and that was an extraordinary Juve, which perhaps at the time was not perceived as it really was, that is, dominant in Europe. “. The Champions starts tonight with Psg-Juve and Ale presents this challenge and the whole event. The most beautiful: “You dream of this cup as a child. It’s the best”.