Status: 08.03.2023 00:15

Borussia Dortmund was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League. At Chelsea, BVB gambled away the narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Coach Edin Terzic’s team lost 2-0 (1-0) in London on Tuesday evening. National player Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal for Chelsea.

Late kick-off at Stamford Bridge

BVB again had to play without regular goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who was on the bench with thigh problems and was replaced by Alexander Meyer. Raphael Guerreiro also started for suspended left-back Ryerson.

Because the BVB team bus arrived at the stadium a quarter of an hour late due to the heavy traffic, the game at Stamford Bridge started ten minutes late.

Meyer saves for Dortmund

The game began with a personal setback for the guests: Julian Brandt had to leave the field after just five minutes with a thigh injury. He was replaced by Giovanni Reyna, who clearly dominated Chelsea in the early stages. BVB keeper Meyer saved early against João Félix (7th) and Havertz just missed the Dortmund goal (8th). After a quarter of an hour, Dortmund had shaken off the initial nervousness and got into the game better thanks to longer phases of possession.

Marco Reus almost gave BVB the lead with a direct free kick, but Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa was also able to make a spectacular save (18′). It was similarly close on the other side with a shot from Havertz, who smacked the inside post (29′).

Sterling rewards Chelsea

After half an hour the English got stronger again. In the 38th minute, BVB were lucky when Havertz’s goal from 20 meters out was disallowed because Raheem Sterling had previously been offside. Shortly thereafter, Meyer again thwarted the 0:1 with a strong save against João Félix (40th). When Sterling made it 1-0 (44th), the BVB keeper was powerless. The England international completed another dangerous attack by the home side with a powerful shot from ten meters under the bar for a deserved lead.

Havertz scores from the point on the second attempt

Shortly after the restart, it was the next moment of shock for Dortmund. Marius Wolf received a cross from Ben Chilwell on the forearm from close range and referee Danny Makkelie awarded the penalty with the help of video evidence. Havertz stepped up and failed on the post. But because Salih Özcan, among others, who cleared the rebound, ran into the penalty area too early, the penalty was repeated. Because Havertz turned the second attempt safely (53rd).

BVB was now challenged and immediately got their first big chance out of the game: Jude Bellingham just missed the goal from a short distance (58th). Dortmund remained dangerous and Wolf had another opportunity that Kepa thwarted (65′). On the other hand, Niklas Süle’s shot from distance was a good meter (73rd) short of a goal. At the other end, substitute Conor Gallagher’s goal was disallowed because Sterling was again offside (76′).

Edin Terzic brought in Donyell Malen for Sebastién Haller (77′) in the closing stages. However, Dortmund found it very difficult against deep-lying English and hardly created any chances to score. A Bellingham header went well over the goal (89′). Despite six minutes of stoppage time, BVB were no longer dangerous until the final whistle.

Can blames referee

“The referee was arrogant the whole game. It’s his fault,” said an angry Emre Can on Prime Video, looking at the penalty and its repetition. “Then UEFA will have to send another referee. That’s just not possible.” BVB advisor Matthias Sammer admitted that “Chelsea deserved to progress in both games”. The repetition of the penalty was “a scandal”. Terzic spoke of a “very tough decision”.