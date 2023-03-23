Status: 03/18/2023 09:56 a.m

FC Bayern meets in the quarter-finals of the Champions League Manchester City. With Real Madrid and Chelsea, the title holders of the past two years also meet.

For FC Bayern it comes in the quarterfinals on 11./12. April and 18./19. April also to see her former coach Pep Guardiola, who is on the bench at City. England champions, in the Premier League only in second place, five points behind Arsenal, Leipzig shot down 7-0 in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw in the first leg with five Haaland goals.

Salihamidzic: “Manchester City’s strongest opponent”

“Manchester City are an absolute top team, but we are Bayern Munich. We must and we will be ready for this great opponent.” said CEO Oliver Kahn after the quarter-final draw. “If you want to win the Champions League, you have to beat the best. That’s the challenge – and we’re happy to take it on.”

“This is a small final” sports director Hasan Salihamidzic emphasized the quality of this knockout summit. “In my opinion, Manchester City are the strongest opponents.”

The Munich team had the star ensemble of Paris in the first knockout round with two wins Saint Germain around Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team had already won all six games in the group phase and are a top favorite to win the title.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea – duel of the last titleholders

Real Madrid gets it with that Chelsea FC to do in the duel of the title holders of the past two years. Inter Milan also plays against Benfica. AC Milan meets SSC Napoli in an Italian duel.

This was the result of the draw on Friday (March 17th, 2023) at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Restrictions, according to which there are no duels between two teams from the same country, no longer exist in the Champions League from the quarter-finals onwards.

FC Bayern in a possible semi-final against Real Madrid or Chelsea

In addition to the quarter-finals, the possible pairings for the semi-finals have already been drawn. Should Bayern advance, they would meet the winner of the duel between Real Madrid and Chelsea. In the other semi-final there could be a Milan derby.

The quarterfinals at a glance:

Manchester City – Bayern Munich

Real Madrid – FC Chelsea

Inter Milan – Benfica Lisbon

AC Mailand – SSC Neapel

Quarterfinals

arrow right

When are the next appointments?

The quarter-finals will rise on 11./12. and 18./19. April 2023, the dates for the semi-finals are April 9th ​​and 10th. and 16./17. May 2023.

When and where will the Champions League final be played?

The final will take place on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium. ZDF broadcasts the encounter live on free TV. The streaming services DAZN and Amazon Prime broadcast further matches of the premier class.