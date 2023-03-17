Home Sports Champions League draws: it’s Milan-Naples. Inter smiles
Milan and Naples will face each other in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, while l’Inter by Simone Inzaghi will challenge the Portuguese side of Benfica. This is the outcome of the UEFA draw in Nyon. The other challenges will be Real Madrid-Chelsea e Manchester City-Bayern Monaco. In the event of the Nerazzurri progressing through, there will also be an Italian derby in the semifinals.

In Europa L. Juve-Sporting L. e Roma-Feyenoord

Quarter-final draws also in the Europa League. There Juve will face Sporting Lisbon and the Roma will play with Feyenoord. The Giallorossi and the Dutch were the protagonists of the first Conference League final last season.

Massara (Milan): “Napoli three times in 20 days doesn’t help”

“Be it in front of you three times in 20 days definitely doesn’t helpbut it complicates the challenge for both”. Milan’s sporting director, Frederic Massara. In the league on 2 April, then the double round in less than 10 days in the Champions League: it will be a Milan-Naples trio, in the first 19 days of April. “They will certainly be two spectacular matches, both Napoli and Milan have shown that they know how to play a good game – continues Massara -. Top-level matches will be needed, against a Napoli strong: it is a very stimulating challengewhich we will face with confidence”.

Zanetti (Inter): “It will be two complicated matches against Benfica”

“Benfica is a team that is proving to be up to this competition and for sure they will be two complicated matchesbut in the quarterfinals they are with all the rivals you can find”. Inter manager Javier Zanetti commented on the microphones of Sky Sport after the response from Nyon’s polls which, in the Champions League, paired the ‘Encarnados’ of Lisbon with the Nerazzurri team. “We all have great possibilities and we hope to live up to it“, Zanetti said again. Otamendi will be missing from Benfica, a fundamental element of the red and white team. “Yes, he is – underlined Zanetti – and he also proved it at the World Cup where he was one of Argentina’s best. He’s a player of great character, he won’t be there and for Benfica it will be an important loss. But we’ll have to be careful Anyway”.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Sfida 1 – Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Challenge 2 – Benfica vs Inter
Sfida 3 – Manchester City vs Bayern Monaco
Challenge 4 – Milan vs Naples

The pairing in the semifinals of the Champions League

Challenge 4 vs Challenge 2
Challenge 1 vs Challenge 3

Finale: June 10 in Istanbul

The Europa League quarter-final table

Challenge 1: Manchester United-Seville
Challenge 2: Juventus-Sporting Lisbon
Sfida 3: Bayer Leverkusen-Union Saint-Gilloise
Sfida 4: Feyenoord-Rome

The pairing in the semifinals of the Europa League

Semifinal 1: Challenge 2-Challenge 1
Semifinal 2: Challenge 4-Challenge3

Finale: May 31, 2023 in Budapest (Puskas Arena)

