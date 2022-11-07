The sigh of relief is inevitable. In the round of 16 of the Champions League, Napoli will meet Eintracht Frankfurt. The other possible opponents were Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Club Bruges and especially Paris Saint-Germain, the real danger of Nyon’s urn. The Azzurri crossed paths with the team that was perfectly in the middle of the difficulty scale: fifth in the Bundesliga, second in their group. However, it remains a formidable rival, as Luciano Spalletti pointed out. “At these levels they are all tough, difficult matches, even if avoiding PSG can make us happy. However, Eintracht Frankfurt is the holder of the Europa League, the second continental trophy, and is a team on the rise. It will not be certain. easy “commented the coach through the club’s official website.

SOCIAL REACTIONS

Historically, Napoli has never had much luck in the draws, which is why Eintracht was a welcome pairing for most fans. “Head down without ever underestimating the opponent, it went better than expected” writes Rita on Twitter. On the same wavelength Roberto: “Last year they eliminated Barcelona, ​​so they should not be underestimated. But it certainly could have been much worse.” The German fans, on the other hand, do not seem to have been impressed by the almost clear path of Spalletti’s team. “Napoli will not always remain at this level” says René. Patrick focuses on uncertainty after the long stop: “He is really in shape in this period, but maybe the Italians will take longer to recover after the winter break. In any case, those who want to finish must beat everyone”. Another user, anonymous, is excited to face the Azzurri: “Fantastic, a super attractive pairing in terms of opponent and travel”.