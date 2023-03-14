Status: 03/14/2023 5:14 p.m

Although Eintracht Frankfurt fans are unwanted at the Champions League game in Naples, some are already in town. However, the trip has little to do with a nice trip away. Trouble is imminent.

By Mark Weidenfeller, Naples

The just as famous as notorious Scampia sails can only be guessed at when approaching Naples. The social housing estates built in the 1960s, which were once intended to accommodate up to 70,000 people, are considered the focal point and negative figurehead of the southern Italian coastal town. Her sail shape is as unmistakable and characteristic as it is incongruous. Landing here means sailing nowhere. Vele di Scampia is the terminus.

In the meantime, after years of planning, four of the seven sails that attracted international tourists with the mafia series “Gomorrah” have already been torn down. About ten minutes from the airport, this place, which is said to have been Europe’s largest drug hub in the past, says a lot about Naples. A feel-good oasis is different. “Our motto before the draw was: Everything except Naples,” emphasized Eintracht board member Philipp Reschke again this week.

Reschke: “Naples is a complicated place”

The second duel with the leaders of Serie A on Wednesday (from 9 p.m. live in the audio stream and ticker) was and is not only a sporting challenge, which after the 0-2 defeat in the first leg has become even more complicated. Before the trip to Italy, Eintracht also worries about possible events off the field and the well-being of their fans. “To put it mildly, Naples is a complicated place,” summarized Eintracht legal advisor Reschke in conversation with hr-sport together.

Now, after the trials and tribulations of the past few days with fan exclusions that have been carried out, collected and changed several times, it has now been clarified that officially no Hessian football fans present in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona will be. But it is certain that some Frankfurt supporters do not want to let the possibly last Champions League trip be taken away one way or another. Legitimate, allowed and understandable, but not without danger, according to the warnings of Eintracht.

“There will be an atmosphere there in which Frankfurt fans will be on the lookout. We expect a tense situation in the city,” warned Reschke. “I can only advise everyone not to go there. Anyone who is there should definitely not attract attention or provoke.” In short: it won’t be funny.

Attacks on opposing fans

Now, the fact that Naples is to be treated with caution and above all to be entered is nothing new in the world of football. The climate in the southern Italian city is considered explosive, not only because of its geographical proximity to Vesuvius. In the past there have always been attacks on opposing fans.

Last September, Liverpool FC warned its supporters against walking through the city in fan clothing and recommended staying in the hotel as long as possible. There were still injuries after knife attacks. When they met Ajax Amsterdam in October, six Dutch fans, some of whom were not involved, ended up in hospital with serious stab wounds.

Some reporters stay in Frankfurt

Journalists also report on how they were allowed and had to take the team bus back to the city after a Champions League game for FC Bayern in 2011 for safety reasons. A shuttle service has been set up for the reporters who accompany Eintracht on Tuesday and Wednesday. Airport-Hotel-Stadium-Hotel-Airport. You can’t do more, you shouldn’t risk more. Some reporters, who are usually always there, didn’t even start the journey.

Now international away trips – sad as it is – seldom go without trouble between the fan camps. On the other hand, there have certainly been games in Naples without incident. The atmosphere was also poisoned by the attacks on Italian fans around the first leg in Frankfurt and the authorities’ theater afterwards. “The situation has certainly not improved as a result of the back and forth in the past few days,” said Reschke.

How many Frankfurters will ultimately be in Naples is difficult to estimate. However, the fact that they will not be gathered in the stadium during the game, but scattered throughout the city, makes the situation even more difficult.

Mayor: Concern about safety in the city

“We’re not worried about security in the stadium. We’re worried about what could happen in the city,” said Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi. The fact that he probably wanted to justify the now overturned and legally untenable ban on ticket sales to Eintracht fans with this statement is an open question.

The fact that the police unit “Digos”, which specializes in fighting terrorism, is said to have intercepted news and threats from the fan scene, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, is probably alarm signal enough.

Outstretched fists instead of open arms

One thing is clear: the fans of Eintracht, who could already be seen here and there on Tuesday in Naples, should be aware of the situation and know that they will be welcomed in Naples with two outstretched fists rather than open arms.

A member of the Neapolitan ultra group “Sud 1999” said shortly after the draw for the football magazine 11Freunde that he recommended Eintracht to travel with as few fans as possible. The reason: “Our hospital is rather small.”