Champions League: FC Bayern before the second leg: That still gives hope

Status: 04/18/2023 1:16 p.m

Manchester City have never lost a three-goal lead from the first leg in European competition. And FC Bayern Munich has not yet caught up a three-goal deficit. Despite this, or precisely because of this, the people of Munich are clutching at every straw.

FC Bayern Munich is in the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the second time in a row. Before the second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday (9 p.m./Live report to listen to in the BR24Sport Live Center) it is a deficit of three goals to make up for Impossible? Perhaps. All data and facts speak against the team of coach Thomas Tuchel. But: Four clubs have already achieved such a football miracle in the history of the premier class.

Catching up: Four clubs have done it

Most recently, in the 2018/2019 Champions League semifinals, Liverpool succeeded in advancing after a 3-0 loss in the first leg. Jürgen Klopp’s “Reds” defeated FC Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg at Anfield, which made the German coach rave about a “magical night”.

This feat had previously been achieved by AS Roma (2017/2018 quarterfinals against FC Barcelona) and Deportivo La Coruna (2003/04 quarterfinals against AC Milan). Barca, who suffered twice themselves, even turned around a 4-0 loss from the first leg in the 2016/2017 round of 16. The Catalans won the second leg against Paris Saint Germain 6-1.

The scoreboard at the Etihad Stadium shows the score for Manchester City 3-0 against FC Bayern

Everything speaks against Bayern

Is it now Bayern’s turn with such a “miracle” on Wednesday? Honestly, there’s almost nothing to suggest it. The statistics speak against it, as does the current form of both teams. While City is currently chasing leaders FC Arsenal in the Premier League, things are not going well for Bayern – see the weak 1: 1 last weekend against the relegation candidates from Hoffenheim.

In terms of personnel, Tuchel can draw on plenty – Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is also an option after his injury. But a 34-year-old as a great hope against Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gündogan & Co.? Probably not. It’s more the mentality that the German record champions have shown so often, even if not in the recent past: the old Kahn motto “More, keep going” applies here.

Clapping for Guardiola no stranger

Perhaps there is hope that even City coach Pep Guardiola knows big defeats very well. The World Club Coach of the Year 2011 lost five times by at least four goals. The last time that happened to him was against his old love in the Champions League: in 2016, FC Barcelona gave Manchester City four goals – albeit in the group stage. But even in the knockout round Guardiola lost once with 0:4.

In the Allianz Arena of all places, the Catalan had to watch his team go under. The problem: It was Bayern Munich who lost 4-0 to Real Madrid. But the Munich Arena is another straw for FC Bayern: Because at home, the people of Munich are a force. The last Champions League defeat in front of a home crowd was four years ago in the round of 16 against Liverpool. But a win alone is not enough. It takes a historic race to catch up.

No pious wish will help against Guardiola’s recipes

An early 1-0 could create a special (magical) atmosphere in the arena and unsettle Pep Guardiola’s Citizens. On the other hand, Manchester City are a team packed with experienced internationals and exceptional talent, and they usually don’t let a goal throw them off course. Guardiola is also known for having a plan in his pocket for every game situation.

So what’s left? A look back perhaps, even if it goes very far into the past: In the 1976/77 Bundesliga season, it was when Bayern won a game in Bochum from a 0:4 deficit to a 6:5 victory made.

The last time they caught up three goals was in the 1987/88 season. Bayer 04 Leverkusen were 3-0 down and still won 4-3. Back then on the pitch: Klaus Augenthaler, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Lothar Matthäus. The latter said ahead of Wednesday’s second leg: “There are always miracles.” But “everything has to fit” for that. In the current situation, probably not much more than a pious wish.